Tihar Jail superintendent suspended for ‘providing special treatment’ to jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain

A Tihar jail superintendent has been suspended for allegedly providing special treatment to jailed Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain at Tihar Jail No 7, officials said.

An order, signed by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar Monday said, “… Ajit Kumar, Ad-hoc DANICS/ Superintendent, Central Jail No. 7, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect… it is further ordered that during the period that this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Sh. Ajit Kumar, should be Delhi and… (he) shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the previous permission.”

Sources said the decision was taken after Kumar was found to have allegedly committed irregularities and given favours to Jain. Jain was Delhi Home Minister, under which jails come, when he was arrested.

The Enforcement Directorate had, during arguments during Jain’s bail hearing related to the alleged money laundering case, told a Delhi court he abused his power in jail as he was provided with fresh cut fruits and massages inside. It was also alleged that Jain had discussions with unknown persons inside his cell.

The ED also alleged that an unknown person had delivered some documents to Jain “in a clandestine manner”.

Jain’s lawyer, Rahul Mehra, meanwhile, told the court, “There is a jail manual which provides for what can be done, can’t be done. (There is) no provision which I violated. Let’s assume I violated something. There are ways to deal with these things through jail manual.”

Mehra told the court that the ED affidavit was filed to “cause prejudice in the minds of my lords”.