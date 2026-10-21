Found in pipes, cisterns & potted plants: 58% phones smuggled into Tihar jail are thumb-sized

Hidden beneath potted plants and trees, stuck inside toilet cisterns, shoved into water pipes, inside a RO water purifier and even strapped on an inmate’s back — this is where smuggled mobile phones have been recovered from inside Tihar Jail, Asia’s largest prison complex, RTI records accessed by The Indian Express show.

There are 15 Central Jails in the complex, including six in Mandoli, and together they house over 10,000 inmates. Of these, only Central Jail No.3 responded to RTI queries from this newspaper on recovered communication equipment, including VoIP sets, with details of each device’s recovery.

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In all, the jail provided details of 285 recoveries, involving 350 mobile phones, between 2020 and 2025. They include:

A Chinese Realme phone and an Airtel SIM card found inside the attached toilet of Cell No 26, wrapped in a plastic sheet.

A Samsung Duos mini mobile recovered from the roof of a common toilet inside Ward No 1, indicating that it was flung from outside the ward but was yet to be collected.

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A Kechaoda miniature Chinese phone found while digging inside the ward temple ground, suggesting that it may have been smuggled in a while ago.

An analysis of the details provided suggests that “smaller the better” is the common theme in these recoveries.

Of the 350 phones recovered, a majority were Android versions with dual SIM cards. 202 instruments, or 58% of the recoveries, were models of the thumb-sized Chinese Kechaoda, described as the world’s smallest mobile phone, costing a little over Rs 1,000.

After Kechaoda, the popular choice for inmates has evidently been the compact Samsung Duos, with 88 instruments, or 25% of the total recoveries.

Other brands include Chinese-made phones such as Oppo, Redmi, Vivo, Melrose or Realme. There have also been recoveries of low-budget Indian phones such as Hero, Ringme, Snexian, Blackzone or Lvix. Only two iPhones and six Nokia smartphones were recovered.

Construction workers and masons have on multiple occasions retrieved mobile phones during digging work in the prison, including many from common toilet areas. For instance, a white Samsung Duos was found at the base of a peepal tree and a blue Kechaoda popped up during digging near an MCV box. Once, the inventory shows, another white Samsung Duos was found strapped on an inmate’s back. Mobile phones have been pulled out from cavities in walls of barracks and toilets as well as from plastic boxes and tiffins, as well.

In 17 phones, the IMEI serial numbers were found to have been erased.

The other electronic items recovered include earphones, memory cards, data cables and pen drives, mostly in ones and twos along with mobile phones. Among the telling recoveries are 19 “improvised” or “hand-made” phone chargers. Jail staff say inmates are adept at “manufacturing” such chargers. For instance, during one search operation in June 2023, the prison staff recovered seven mobile phones and an equal number of improvised, prison-made chargers.

The 67-acre Mandoli complex, located in Northeast Delhi, was completed a decade ago to decongest Tihar with six Central Jails. One of them, Central Jail No 15, reported that 27 pen drives were recovered between 2020 and 2026. Another, Central Jail No 14, reported the recovery of one pen drive.

The reply from Central Jail No 12 states that on January 1, 2019, the staff became aware of the use of VoIP by inmates. No VoIP equipment, however, was seized. It also states that in five years, 60 penalties have been meted out to inmates found using mobile phones.

The prisons in the complex have also listed steps taken to prevent the use of mobile phones and other internet-based communication, including jammers and CCTV cameras. Other steps include surprise searches in barracks, toilets and other “vulnerable” areas; cross-frisking by Tamil Nadu Special Police; and intelligence gathering to detect incidents of illegal use of communication equipment.