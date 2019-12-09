Tihar Jail looks for a hangman, in talks with other states

The four convicts — Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24), Vinay Sharma (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (33) The four convicts — Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24), Vinay Sharma (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (33)

Tihar Jail, where the death row convicts in the December 16, 2012, case are lodged, is currently in talks with prison authorities across states for a “hangman”.

A senior Delhi Prisons official said, “Tihar Jail does not have a hangman and we are in informal talks with other states, such as Uttar Pradesh, about it.”

The Home Ministry has recommended President Ram Nath Kovind to reject the mercy plea filed by Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts in the December 16, 2012, gangrape case. On Saturday, the convict withdrew his plea and said that “it was sent by Tihar Jail authorities without his consent”.

Delhi Prisons DG Sandeep Goel said that the plea was indeed filed by Sharma, and bears his “signature and thumb impression”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App