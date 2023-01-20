Every inmate has capacity to reform: L-G tells Tihar prisoners

Seeking to ensure their rehabilitation after release, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena launched skill training programmes for over 1,000 inmates lodged at various jails under the Delhi Prisons on Friday.

The skill training programme, for 1,020 inmates, is being conducted under the Innovative and Special Projects (ISP) of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM) and has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Raj Niwas said in a statement.

“This skill development programme, in the food and beverages service associate segment, has been envisaged to be of around 350 hours and 3-4 months’ duration with a batch size of 30 inmates,” Raj Niwas stated, adding that inmates who are going to be released in the next 6-9 months will be considered for this training.

“This skill development programme will ensure placement of around 70% of the successful trainee inmates, enable them to earn their livelihood, help them reintegrate into society and thus lead a meaningful life after release from the prison. This will also prevent economically vulnerable inmates from falling back to crime,” it also stated.

While inaugurating the programme, Saxena sought to exhort all inmates towards reformation and asked them to consider it a temple for the enhancement of their skills which will help in earning their livelihood after their release and support their families.

“Every inmate has the capacity to reform, provided he has the willpower and commitment to never come back to prison again,” the L-G said, directing the Prison Department to increase the number of trades in skill training in consultation with the inmates.

He said that by marketing the products made by inmates, their talents could be brought to the notice of the general public.

On the occasion, the reformatory zeal of inmates with good conduct during their sentence period was also appreciated and several prisoners were released by remission of their sentences.

Prison remission to a convict maintaining good conduct in the prison are usually granted as a concession by the prison authority as provided in the Delhi Prisons Rules, 2018.

‘Remission from Government’ is one of the types of remission granted to eligible convicts u/s 432 CrPC and Page 3 of 3 under Delhi Prison Rules, 2018 by the Government and it is over and above the maximum limit of remission under the rules.

As many as 67 disciplined inmates were rewarded for their good conduct by remission of their sentences and their release on the occasion, Raj Niwas stated adding that the event included performances by inmates showcasing their talents.