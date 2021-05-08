Cases rising in Tihar jail, DCPCR seeks information on wellbeing of children

In the midst of the ongoing unprecedented health crisis, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has sought the “well-being status” of children who are currently lodged in jails with their incarcerated mothers.

In the current wave, more than 50 women inmates in Tihar Jail have tested positive for Covid-19. Children up to the age of six are allowed to live in prison with their incarcerated mothers. The child right’s body has written to the Director General of Prisons to check the status of children who are residing with women prisoners.

“In the prevailing situation of Covid-19 pandemic and rise in the number of cases, keeping the health and wellbeing of children in mind, the Commission hereby seeks information about children residing with their mothers in the Tihar Prison,” read the letter.

It has sought data related both to children lodged in the prison as well as pregnant women. For the children, it has sought an age-wise break-up of the total number of children lodged in the prison, the number of Covid tests conducted among them and the steps taken for Covid positive children. It has also sought to know the status of various vaccines among these children.

Along with Covid data on pregnant women prisoners, the commission has also sought to know delivery arrangements, provision for breast milk to infants if the mother is unable to breastfeed, whether milk is provided regularly to the children and mechanisms for monitoring the growth rate in children.