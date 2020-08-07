Tihar Jail apologises for illegal detention

Sanjay Singh, the accused, was granted bail by the trial court on May 18 in a cheque bounce case but was released on June 25. (File) Sanjay Singh, the accused, was granted bail by the trial court on May 18 in a cheque bounce case but was released on June 25. (File)

Tihar Jail authorities have tendered an unconditional apology before the Delhi High Court in connection with the illegal detention of a man, and told the court that it has now appointed 14 law officers on contractual basis for advice and guidance.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad has directed the Delhi State Legal Services Authority to arrange online workshops which will be attended by the superintendents, deputy superintendents, assistant superintendents and all the 14 law officers.

Sanjay Singh, the accused, was granted bail by the trial court on May 18 in a cheque bounce case but was released on June 25. Jail authorities had said the release order had directed Singh to furnish bail bonds, surety, etc, but he was able to offer sureties only on June 15, and so, the period of his purported illegal detention would not begin from May 18, as alleged, but from June 15 to 25.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd