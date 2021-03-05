Tihar inmate held for plot to poison two others

The convict and the two men are lodged in the same jail. (File)

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a rape convict and his cousin for allegedly conspiring to kill two men lodged in Tihar Jail, said police Thursday. The convict was planning to poison the men by spiking their food with mercury but jail officials and police caught them in time. The convict and the two men are lodged in the same jail.

Police said the two men were arrested last year in connection with Northeast Delhi riots and have been booked under sections of rioting.

The incident took place in January when jail authorities caught the convict with mercury in his possession. Police said the convict and victims are from different communities and had a heated argument over the riots and the deaths. “The convict was upset that many people from his community died and he suspected that the two men are involved in mass murders,” said a senior police officer.

Jail authorities found that the convict had asked his cousin to smuggle mercury because he allegedly wanted to kill the two men, and informed police.

In January, during the inmate-family meeting, the cousin tried to smuggle mercury in a bottle but was caught by Tihar personnel. “We re-arrested the convict and arrested his cousin for planning a murder. The convict had a fight with the two men,” said a senior police officer.

Police suspect two-three other convicts are also involved in the crime but no evidence has been found against them so far. Delhi Prisons DG Sandeep Goel refused to comment.