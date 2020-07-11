Tihar inmate held for cheating ex-DU prof

He was in judicial custody for allegedly cheating an official posted at the L-G’s office of Rs 1 lakh in Civil Lines. (Representational Image) He was in judicial custody for allegedly cheating an official posted at the L-G’s office of Rs 1 lakh in Civil Lines. (Representational Image)

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly cheated a retired DU professor after promising him credit card points and gift cards last year. Interestingly, the accused, Vikas Jha, was already in judicial custody in Tihar in another case, and was arrested again in connection with the latest case, police said Friday.

He was in judicial custody for allegedly cheating an official posted at the L-G’s office of Rs 1 lakh in Civil Lines. According to the complaint filed at Roop Nagar police station by the 73-year-old DU professor last year, the accused allegedly sent him bulk messages offering him credit card points and gift cards on a mobile wallet. He allegedly lost Rs 60.000 when he uploaded his details.

DCP (North) Monika Bharadwaj said, “Our Cyber Cell was looking into the complaint. They checked the transaction and the gift card used by the accused. We checked the mobile wallet and found that a woman had bought a gold coin using the same gift card that was used by the accused to cheat the professor.”

When the team went to Hyderabad to question the woman, she told police her brother bought the gift card from a vendor on a website. “When we checked the IP address and the mobile used by vendor, we realised its the same person. The IP address was found to be registered under the name of Jha, who was in custody in Tihar,” said the DCP.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd