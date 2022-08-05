Tihar doctor ‘caught’ smuggling drugs into prison, held

August 5, 2022 1:58:44 am
A junior resident doctor at Tihar Jail was arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into the prison, said police Thursday. The accused, a dentist, works with the Central Jail on a contract.
Dr Varun Goel was caught Wednesday by the jail security staff. It has been alleged that he hid the drugs in his shoes but was frisked and caught, police said.
Ghanshyam Bansal, DCP (West), said his staff received information from Tihar jail about the recovery of 82 gm ganja and some tobacco.
“The dentist had come to visit an inmate, Vikas Jha, and was caught by officials while he was handing over the drugs to Vikas. A total of 38 gm ganja was recovered from Varun and 44 gm from Vikas,” said the DCP.
The doctor was arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
Tihar DG Sandeep Goel said the doctor has only been working with the jail for a few months.
“Though he had passed the security check, his behaviour was suspicious. He had visited a group of inmates but was found sitting with one. When we asked him about this, he did not give a reasonable answer. He was frisked by the staff and they found the drugs. The inmate was also caught. We suspect that this has happened before for money, and are conducting an enquiry,” said a jail official.
