Tihar concedes they don’t have 100% CCTV coverage: ‘Deterrence lacking’

Tihar jail authorities have conceded before the Delhi High Court that they do not have 100% CCTV coverage in their jails, “thus sufficient deterrence towards any wrongdoing is lacking”.

“That in order to keep a close watch/surveillance in the prison, CCTV cameras play a pivotal role, not only in assisting and maintaining discipline, but also in recording incidents inside prison… At present, 100% coverage (except minimum area to maintain privacy) is not there in Delhi prisons…,” jail authorities said.

It further apprised the bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar that a comprehensive proposal for 5,629 CCTV cameras has been approved and is under implementation through Delhi government’s PWD. The project is estimated to cost Rs 120 crore. Authorities also said that “50 body worn cameras for searching teams have been purchased to cover searching process”.

It further admitted that mobile jammers around jails are found to be incapable of blocking signals inside prison. “…during a recent demonstration of equipment by ECIL, it was observed that mobile signals were not effectively blocked inside prison. The jammers were also found to be incapable of blocking signals of JIO Network,” said the status report filed by Delhi Government’s Additional Standing Counsel Anuj Aggarwal on behalf of Director General (DG) (Prisons), Tihar.

The DG’s response came against the backdrop of a court query based on a letter by a prisoner in December last year, who had alleged inhuman behaviour towards inmates at Tihar Jail and extortion by jail officials.

An enquiry by a judicial officer had found that jail officials allegedly took bribes to provide basic amenities and also found rampant use of cell phones, tobacco and other prohibited items inside the prison. The DG, in the reply, stated that two officials have been suspended. Jail authorities said that a “circular has been issued for taking stringent action against whosoever found in possession of prohibited items and for…action against officials found indulging in illegal activities”. It stated that to stop smuggling of prohibited articles inside jails, they have sent proposal to the Delhi government for punitive action.