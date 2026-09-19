Tight security as DUSU polls counting underway, ABVP in the lead after first round

The contest has been shaped by social media visibility, caste-based mobilization and freebies, alongside the persistent issues of student housing and campus infrastructure

Written by: Sophiya Mathew, Sakshi Chand
4 min readNew DelhiSep 19, 2026 11:47 AM IST
dusuNew Delhi: Students gather at Vishwavidyalaya metro station as voting begins amid the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Elections 2026-2027, at North Campus, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. (PTI Photo/Rushikesh More)(PTI09_18_2026_000122B)
Make us preferred source on Google

The ABVP is in the lead after the first round of counting for the Delhi University Students’ Union polls, a contest which is being shaped by social media visibility, caste-based mobilisation and freebies, alongside the persistent issues of student housing and campus infrastructure.

Counting is underway amid heavy security deployment. Particular attention is being given to the counting centre itself and other vulnerable points where candidates, supporters and students are expected to gather as the results emerge, police said.

After the first round of counting, the ABVP is leading in all four posts in the students’ body. The ABVP’s presidential candidate Yash Dabas is in the lead with 1503 votes, followed by the NSUI’s Vijay Shankar with 1191 votes. The Left alliance of AISA and SFI is trailing in the race for this post with 288 votes. This same pattern—of ABVP leading, followed by NSUI, and the Left alliance trailing—is repeated in the race for the posts of vice-president, secretary and joint secretary as well.

There will be over 20 rounds of counting.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

On Friday, 40.46% of the eligible student body had cast their votes, which is higher than the turnout in the past two years: 29.7% and 39.45% in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

This election has taken place under the shadow of the tragedy at Satya Niketan, a hub of private student accommodation for students of DU’s South Campus colleges, where a building housing a private hostel had collapsed on September 6, killing five students. While student housing issues and women’s safety were key issues raised by candidates in their manifestoes, there are several other factors influencing this election.

The first is social media visibility, with the campaign playing out on phone screens through reels on Instagram as much as on the ground on campuses. These ranged from a music video with flash mobs, drone shots and rap beats introducing the ABVP’s panel, to emotional appeals on video NSUI’s presidential candidate Vijay Shankar Meena’s parents.

At the Campus Law Centre, which comprises Law Centre-I and Law Centre-II, caste and regional identities have historically shaped voting preferences, with Jat, Gujjar and Yadav groups having traditionally been seen as influential blocs, key party insiders said. The presence of candidates from Purvanchal has also had a role. ABVP, for instance, has fielded Ishu Maurya, a law student from Campus Law Centre who hails from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, for the vice-president’s post. There are also a large number of Jat candidates, including the ABVP’s presidential candidate Yash Dabas.

Story continues below this ad

And like every year, the campaign saw freebies galore by the student parties. Women students have reported receiving hampers with makeup kits and chocolates, while pizzas were distributed to hostel students.

In the meantime, while counting is underway, traffic restrictions have been imposed on stretches including Chhatra Marg, Probyn Road and University Road. The police are coordinating with Delhi University authorities and college administrations to regulate entry and exit and manage crowds around the campus.

“Pickets and barricades have been placed at college gates and other strategic points to regulate movement and prevent unauthorised entry. Police teams, including foot patrols, motorcycle units and PCR vans, have been deployed across the campus to maintain surveillance and respond to any situation that may arise during the counting and declaration of results,” said Madhur Verma, Joint CP Central range.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
twitter

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments