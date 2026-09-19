Tight security as DUSU polls counting underway, ABVP in the lead after first round

New Delhi: Students gather at Vishwavidyalaya metro station as voting begins amid the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Elections 2026-2027, at North Campus, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. (PTI Photo/Rushikesh More)(PTI09_18_2026_000122B)

The ABVP is in the lead after the first round of counting for the Delhi University Students’ Union polls, a contest which is being shaped by social media visibility, caste-based mobilisation and freebies, alongside the persistent issues of student housing and campus infrastructure.

Counting is underway amid heavy security deployment. Particular attention is being given to the counting centre itself and other vulnerable points where candidates, supporters and students are expected to gather as the results emerge, police said.

After the first round of counting, the ABVP is leading in all four posts in the students’ body. The ABVP’s presidential candidate Yash Dabas is in the lead with 1503 votes, followed by the NSUI’s Vijay Shankar with 1191 votes. The Left alliance of AISA and SFI is trailing in the race for this post with 288 votes. This same pattern—of ABVP leading, followed by NSUI, and the Left alliance trailing—is repeated in the race for the posts of vice-president, secretary and joint secretary as well.