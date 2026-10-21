Tiger Shroff attack: How two women ‘ferried’ a pistol from Delhi to Mumbai

Radha and Babita worked at showrooms in Haryana’s Sonipat, sending money to support their families. Last week, the two travelled to Mumbai and allegedly handed over a bag containing a pistol to a minor boy — a day before shots were fired at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car, police said.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police Special Cell’s Northern Range (NDR) arrested Radha and Babita, aged 21, and two men, Kunal, 21, and Sumit, 19, in connection with an alleged weapon supply module linked to the firing at Shroff’s car.

The Special Cell arrested Radha and Babita at New Delhi Railway Station, while Kunal and Sumit were arrested in Sonipat, the officer said.

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How it started

Police said Radha moved to Sonipat in 2021 from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, almost immediately after getting married to her husband Sunil. Around the same time, Babita arrived from UP’s Azamgarh. Both lived in the Kharkhoda area with their families.

“Radha’s husband worked in one of the factories in Sonipat. She took up a security guard job at a showroom,” said a Delhi Police officer.

Umesh Kumar Chauhan (35), a detergent seller for 18 years and part-time vlogger filming Bollywood celebrities, was hit by a bullet while filming actor Tiger Shroff was attacked. Umesh Kumar Chauhan (35), a detergent seller for 18 years and part-time vlogger filming Bollywood celebrities, was hit by a bullet while filming actor Tiger Shroff was attacked.

Babita also found work at another showroom as a receptionist-cum-guard, working a 12-hour shift to send money to her parents.

They lived nearby and developed a friendship.

Bishnoi gang link

Two months ago, police claimed Radha came in touch with Kunal, an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Babita was the first to know.

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“Kunal lived nearby. He met Radha in August after getting out of jail. He allegedly told her that he was now working for Lawrence Bishnoi’s main man, Anil Pandit,” said a police officer.

Police claimed Kunal was introduced to Pandit — a US-based gangster — by a friend and allegedly began communicating with him through an encrypted messaging application.

On Pandit’s directions, Kunal allegedly collected a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar, the officer said.

Mumbai Police with accused in Tiger Shroff attack case. (Source: ANI)

Police said Kunal allegedly disclosed his activities to Radha, with whom he was in a relationship.

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He persuaded her to travel to Mumbai with the weapon. He said all she had to do was hand it over to a ‘boy’ and come back, promising her Rs 12000 for the job, said a police officer.

“Radha told him that she won’t be able to do it alone and roped in her friend, Babita. The duo were promised the same amount of money and a part of it was paid,” said the officer.

Train to Mumbai

On October 15, Kunal allegedly took Radha and Babita to New Delhi Railway Station. The pistol was in Radha’s bag. During the journey, Kunal allegedly remained in contact with them, relaying instructions from Pandit, the officer said.

The two women reached Dadar in Mumbai on October 17 and checked into a hotel. Around 11 am, a minor boy allegedly collected the bag from Radha near the hotel, the officer added.

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On October 18, around 7 pm, shots were fired at the actor’s car in Juhu.

Radha and Babita subsequently left Mumbai for Delhi aboard the Dadar-Haridwar Express on October 18, the officer said.

Following the incident, police said, Pandit allegedly contacted Kunal and told him that the shooters were stranded in Mumbai, asking him to arrange their escape. The three shooters — Rehan from Haryana’s Sonipat, Hritik from Bihar, and a minor — were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, on Monday.