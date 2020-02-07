Shine Like a Diamond

Interiors of Tiffany & Co. Interiors of Tiffany & Co.

The cavernous space of 2,600 sq ft that houses the first-ever Tiffany & Co. in India has been besieged by a strange request ever since they opened their doors last week — ‘Do you serve breakfast?’. The question is a nod to the iconic 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, starring Audrey Hepburn. But fortunately the questions veer towards jewellery as well.

Tiffany & Co. is at Chanakya Mall, the luxury destination of New Delhi, with brands like Chanel as prominent neighbours. The store displays its premier jewellery collections in a sedate, minimal ambience. Colours of grey slate, beige and a distinct amazonite dominate the space. The absence of heavy velvet pouffes — the signature of most Indian jewellery stores — is very welcome.

On display is the signature Tiffany Tea Collection, where turquoise is embedded in gold and sterling silver, along with black onyx to make dainty pendants, highly detailed bracelets and rings. The other collections include the Tiffany T collection, which use the letter ‘T’ to an interesting effect. While the Atlas collection is a nod to the Roman god who bears the burden of the earth on his shoulders, there is the Paper Flower collection which uses a dainty three-pronged flower as a leitmotif.

We see the 3-carat, six-pronged solitaire, with a separate window dedicated to it, and the cat-eyed sunglasses and their ilk, too have a display space to themselves. For those who think that Tiffany is out of their budget, there is good news. A bracelet can be found upwards of Rs 11,000, while the six-pronged solitaire starts at Rs 1.5 lakh.

The store owes its origins to Charles Lewis Tiffany in 1837, when it began in Brooklyn, New York. Since then the franchise has grown to 321 stores globally. In 2019, Louis Vuitton, the French luxury fashion house had bought Tiffany & Co. for 16.2 billion US dollars. For its India presence, it has tied up with Reliance Brands Limited.

