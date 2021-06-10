Tie up with e-commerce firms to vaccinate delivery personnel, Sisodia tells Delhi health dept

"They are more at risk as their job involves travelling from home to home and meeting multiple people throughout the day," said Sisodia. (Express file photo by Pradip Das)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed Delhi’s health department to tie up with organisations such as Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato, Swiggy, Dunzo, among others, to ensure vaccination of delivery persons.

Sisodia said delivery personnel should be vaccinated on priority since they make sure that people stay indoors and avoid crowded markets.

Vaccination for the 18-44 age group in Delhi government centres restarted earlier this week after stock of Covishield and Covaxin was delivered by manufacturers.

“It is an important demographic that we now need to focus on. They are more at risk as their job involves travelling from home to home and meeting multiple people throughout the day. These agents are making sure that people stay within homes and avoid crowding markets etc, and we should vaccinate them at the earliest,” Sisodia said.

Vaccination at government centres is free of cost.

Most e-commerce firms, meanwhile, have already vaccinated their employees. Some, like Zomato, also notify whether the delivery personnel is vaccinated.

“The health department of the Delhi government should tie up with organisations such as Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato, Swiggy, Dunzo etc. and ensure vaccination for their delivery persons,” Sisodia said.