‘Promised eleven tickets to Karan Aujla’s concert, received none’: Two college students held in Faridabad for cheating youth of Rs 25,000

Indian-Canadian rapper Karan Aujla performed before a packed house at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi’s biggest stadium with a capacity of 60,000 seats, on February 28. (Express photo by Abhimanyu Hazarika)
Two college students were arrested for allegedly cheating a 19-year-old out of Rs 25,300 on the pretext of selling tickets for the Karan Aujla concert, which took place in Delhi on February 28, Faridabad Police said on Wednesday.
According to police spokesperson Sub-Inspector (SI) Yashpal Yadav, the accused, identified as Gaurav (19) and Ansh (21), are both residents of Sector 7, Faridabad.
On their modus operandi, SI Yadav said, “The accused created a fake Instagram account and ran advertisements promising tickets for the singer’s concert scheduled on February 28. During investigation, police found that the cheated amount of Rs 25,300 had been received in the bank account held by Gaurav. Ansh was allegedly responsible for posting the advertisements on the Instagram account jointly operated by the duo.”
The victim, Siddharth Yadav, filed a complaint on March 3 through the national cybercrime helpline. Subsequently, a case was registered the following day at the Cybercrime Police Station (Faridabad Central) for cheating involving a valuable security.
Both accused are students at a college in the Tigaon area.
“Gaurav is pursuing Mechanical Engineering while Ansh is enrolled in a Diploma in Computer Science,” SI Yadav said.
The accused were produced before a local court on Wednesday and remanded to two days of police custody.
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Siddharth said he came across the fraudulent advertisement while browsing Instagram. In all, he booked 11 tickets across four transactions on February 27 and 28 for himself and his friends, but allegedly received neither the tickets nor a refund.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Siddharth, a student at a public university in Delhi, said he now simply wants his money back.“I have been listening to Aujla for around six years now. Earlier, I had only attended concerts by small rappers. I planned to go with some of my friends for the concert, and did not book through the official app as tickets had been sold out by February 27 and I needed them desperately. The police have told me they will inform me once court proceedings start.”
He added that the accused had been evasive whenever he tried to follow up.
“Gaurav pretended to be a woman and falsely claimed he was a single mother with no money to give. He and Ansh then stopped responding to messages or calls. I had sent Rs 5,000 on February 27 and the remaining Rs 20,300 the following day, hoping to attend.”
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More