‘Promised eleven tickets to Karan Aujla’s concert, received none’: Two college students held in Faridabad for cheating youth of Rs 25,000

Indian-Canadian rapper Karan Aujla performed before a packed house at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi’s biggest stadium with a capacity of 60,000 seats, on February 28. (Express photo by Abhimanyu Hazarika)

Two college students were arrested for allegedly cheating a 19-year-old out of Rs 25,300 on the pretext of selling tickets for the Karan Aujla concert, which took place in Delhi on February 28, Faridabad Police said on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson Sub-Inspector (SI) Yashpal Yadav, the accused, identified as Gaurav (19) and Ansh (21), are both residents of Sector 7, Faridabad.

On their modus operandi, SI Yadav said, “The accused created a fake Instagram account and ran advertisements promising tickets for the singer’s concert scheduled on February 28. During investigation, police found that the cheated amount of Rs 25,300 had been received in the bank account held by Gaurav. Ansh was allegedly responsible for posting the advertisements on the Instagram account jointly operated by the duo.”