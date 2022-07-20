scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

As rain lashes Delhi, IMD warns of waterlogging, traffic disruption

The India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy intensity rainfall over the next two hours, with winds with speeds of 30-50 km/h, over Delhi and NCR.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 20, 2022 2:43:24 pm
Delhi, Delhi thundershowerPeople trying to cross a waterlogged street in New Delhi on Thursday, June 30, 2022. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy intensity rainfall over the next two hours, with winds with speeds of 30-50 km/h, over Delhi and NCR. Due to these conditions, the weather body has warned of the following impacts in the city:

Impact expected due to rainfall in Delhi-NCR:

  • Water logging in low lying areas.
  • Occasional reduction in visibility.
  • Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.
  • Minor damage to kutcha roads.
  • Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.
  • Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas.

The IMD has also recommended taking the following action due to the rains.

  • Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.
  • Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.
  • Avoid going to areas that face the water logging problems often.
  • Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.

Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy

