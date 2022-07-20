As rain lashes Delhi, IMD warns of waterlogging, traffic disruption

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 20, 2022 2:43:24 pm
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy intensity rainfall over the next two hours, with winds with speeds of 30-50 km/h, over Delhi and NCR. Due to these conditions, the weather body has warned of the following impacts in the city:
Impact expected due to rainfall in Delhi-NCR:
- Water logging in low lying areas.
- Occasional reduction in visibility.
- Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.
- Minor damage to kutcha roads.
- Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.
- Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas.
The IMD has also recommended taking the following action due to the rains.
- Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.
- Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.
- Avoid going to areas that face the water logging problems often.
- Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.
Delhi-NCR to witness moderate to heavy rainfall, IMD issues 'yellow' alert
Thundershowers in Delhi today; IMD warns of impact and suggests measures
