Thrown out of vehicle with throat slit, Army major’s wife found killed near Delhi Cantt

The incident was reported around 1.30 pm. Police said they have asked the DMRC for CCTV footage. (Gajendra Yadav) The incident was reported around 1.30 pm. Police said they have asked the DMRC for CCTV footage. (Gajendra Yadav)

(By Anshuman Singh)

A 35-year-old woman, wife of an Army major, was found with her throat slit near Delhi Cantt Metro station on Saturday afternoon. Police said that as per eyewitnesses, the woman was thrown out of a vehicle, which then ran over her.

“A PCR call was received at 1.30 pm that a woman had been involved in an accident near Brar Square, Delhi Cantt Metro station… When we got there, we found that her throat was slit,” said a police officer. Police took the woman to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Police said they identified the woman as Shailaja Dwivedi after her husband, Amit Dwivedi, approached them saying his wife was missing. Amit is posted as a Major in the Indian Army, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vijay Kumar said, “There is no angle of robbery or sexual assault. However, we are looking into all possible angles.”

As efforts were being made to identify the body, Dwivedi approached police around 5 pm to lodge a missing person complaint. Police said the officer was shown pictures of the woman’s body and he identified her. By then, her body had been brought in an ambulance to the station.

During the course of investigation, police found that a jeep had dropped off the woman at the Army Base Hospital at 10 am, where she had gone to see a doctor. Police said she left the hospital 30 minutes later and was found dead around 1.30 pm. “We suspect that the woman was murdered at another spot and her body was dumped near the station,” said the officer. The body has been kept

at Deen Dayal Upadhayay Hospital, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Sunday.

Shailaja, who hails from Amritsar, had been coming to the hospital for the last four days for treatment of her ankle, police said. She would usually return home by 11 am. Police said her husband told them that on the day of her murder, her phone was unreachable.

Police said they have approached the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to procure CCTV footage from outside the Metro station.

Till late Saturday, police were speaking to the husband as well as others at Naraina police station. Several Army officers visited the station, but refused to talk to the media or comment on the issue.

The couple got married in 2009 and have a six-year-old son. Police sources said Shailaja’s husband is posted in Dimapur and came to Delhi for training recently. They stayed at the Army Quarters in Naraina.

(Anshuman Singh is an intern with The Indian Express)

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App