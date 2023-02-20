Through roofs, in drawing rooms: Delhi electric poles lose out to encroachment

Encroachment in the national capital is nothing new. But Delhi’s three discoms are now facing a new problem — residents have been extending their houses around electricity poles or using concrete power poles as support pillars. The rules of Central Electricity Authority (CEA) , a statutory body that formulates plans on electricity systems for the government, state that houses should maintain a distance of 2.5-3.7 metres in height and 1.2-2 metres in width based on voltage levels from an electricity pole.

Between 2019 and 2021, the three discoms, which distribute electricity to consumers in the capital, issued over 90,000 notices to residents, asking them to take corrective action. North Delhi comes under Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, while South and Trans-Yamuna areas fall under the jurisdiction of BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd, respectively.

According to data shared by sources in the discoms, 54 people, including children, died and 250 sustained burns due to electrocution between 2015 and 2022. Over 500 accidents, including fires, have been reported over the past few years due to encroachments.

To ascertain the situation on the ground, The Indian Express visited several areas where homeowners had received notices.

In Budha Nagar in Southwest Delhi’s Inderpuri, a densely populated and congested jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) or slum cluster, most houses are four storeys high. Some residents here have extended their houses in a way that electricity poles have merged with their balconies, while others have turned concrete electricity pillars into support pillars for their modified structures.

In some blocks, electricity poles go through terraces and high-voltage wires double up as clothes lines. In one house, the power pole sat inside the drawing room. In another instance, an electricity pole in the middle of a shop was camouflaged in pink to merge with its surroundings and what seemed like an attempt to escape action.

When questioned about the pole, the shopkeeper remarked, “These poles are a problem. The authorities should remove them from our houses.”

An official with the street light maintenance division said, “Such encroachments are common in resettlement colonies. About 25 square feet were given to each family earlier but they have extended their houses by 8-10 metres, encroaching on entire streets.”

About 5-6 km away in East Patel Nagar’s Ranjeet Nagar, one of the well-off areas in Central Delhi, similar violations can be spotted. A jewellery shop owner has extended his four-storey building using the electricity pole as a support pillar. To escape action, he has covered the pillar with a wooden cover to match the shop’s facade. In one house, a concrete electricity pillar passes through the kitchen and terrace. The residents have kept stoves and cylinders near the pole.

Similar visuals can be seen across North Delhi’s upscale Kamla Nagar, Model Town, Mukherjee Nagar, Civil Lines and Shakti Nagar, home to paying guest (PG) accommodations for Delhi University students. Discoms have also posted notices on several houses here for illegal constructions close to electricity poles.

One inside a shop in Budha Nagar. Gajendra Yadav One inside a shop in Budha Nagar. Gajendra Yadav

A discom official said, “We cannot take action against such encroachments. We can only issue notices and inform the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and the authorities concerned like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), etc. Maintenance of street lights and electricity poles becomes a problem due to such violations because civic authorities allow residents to extend their properties despite proximity to electricity poles.”

The problem also persists in Rohini, which falls under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). In Rohini’s Sector 11, janta flats have been modified to the extent that they have two extra rooms now. In one of the houses, bare conductor wires pass through a hole in the wall of the house and balcony. To avoid electrocution, the residents have simply covered the naked wires with plastic PVC pipes.

A discom official cautioned, “This is highly risky… These are high-voltage power lines.”

Officials said such encroachments lead to tripping, make it difficult to maintain the network and increase the time taken to fix faults. Discom enforcement teams checking for irregularities in unauthorised areas, which have a higher incidence of power theft, are at times gheraoed and not allowed to check premises for violations.

In South Delhi colonies like Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony, Sant Nagar, Zamrudpur and Dayanand Colony, residence balconies almost touch transformer fuses. In unauthorised neighbourhoods like Shaheen Bagh, Sangam Vihar, Aya Nagar, Karawal Nagar and Nand Nagri, residents have not only encroached and covered electricity poles but also removed and damaged them.

The Union Ministry of Housing Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had in 2018 constituted a special task force, comprising the DDA vice-chairperson and officials from MCD, Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), etc., to monitor violations of building by-laws. The discoms claimed they have uploaded notices along with photographs of violations on the task force’s website but no concrete action seems to have been taken on ground.

A DDA spokesperson said, “The entire Rohini zone has already been de-notified and building activities fall under the MCD. Unauthorised colonies do not fall nder the jurisdiction of the DDA.”

The MCD, which manages streets that are less than 45 feet wide, did not respond to multiple calls and messages seeking a comment on the issue.

Explaining the process for taking action against violators, officials said that in case of clearance requirement violations, a notice (along with photographs) is issued to the offender and also forwarded to the discom’s unauthorised construction control group (UCCG). The UCCG then submits a complaint to the police station, MCD, DDA, the electrical inspector concerned, etc. After receiving the acknowledgment receipts from the authorities, the receipts and a complaint are filed by the UCCG in the court of the area SDM. The SDM court then issues a conditional order under Section 68(5) (removal of structure or trees placed or fallen next to overhead lines) of Indian Electricity Act, 2003, and Section 133 (conditional order for removal of any nuisance) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. In case of non-compliance, the SDM court issues an absolute order for action by land-owning agencies for removal of unauthorised construction.

“Most of these cases go to court and drag on for years. Blame game and multiplicity of agencies add to the problem. When a house is constructed, permission is required from agencies and authorities like the SDM, MCD, police and fire services. Construction cannot take place without permission but people have elevated their houses and encroached on the main roads,” said a senior official.