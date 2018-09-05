Three Zomato staff assault man, molest his wife: Delhi Police

Zomato suspended the delivery partners (Representational Image) Zomato suspended the delivery partners (Representational Image)

In a case of road rage, a 26-year-old businessman has been admitted to the ICU after three Zomato employees allegedly assaulted him near Model Town late Monday night, police said. The three accused, who have been arrested, also allegedly molested the man’s 24-year-old wife, police said.

The 26-year-old is currently in the ICU of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, with a head injury and abrasions on the body.

According to police, the argument broke out between the businessman and one of the accused over the former’s car hitting the latter’s motorcycle, which was allegedly being driven on the wrong side. Within minutes, the accused, Sunil Kumar (26) sent a WhatsApp message asking two of his colleagues, who live nearby, to join him.

According to police, the three then allegedly thrashed the man and molested his wife when she tried to intervene.

“We have arrested the accused Satender Kumar (25), Sunil Kumar (26) and Vicky Oberoi (23) — all residents of Cigarette Wala Bagh slum cluster and working as delivery staff with Zomato. Further investigations are underway and we are conducting raids to ascertain if others were involved,” DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said.

Police said the FIR has been registered under IPC sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 354 (molestation), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) following the woman’s complaint.

Police said the incident took place when the couple were returning home from Civil Lines in their sedan. “The incident took place around 12.30 am when the couple were crossing Cigarette Wala Bagh area, and Sunil was coming from the wrong side. Their car touched Sunil’s bike and he fell. The two entered into an argument. In the meantime, Sunil posted a message on a WhatsApp group and asked his colleagues to join him,” said an officer.

The woman told police in her complaint that within a few minutes, two of Sunil’s friends joined him and started beating her husband. “They cornered him and allegedly started thrashing him in front of his wife. When she tried to intervene, they allegedly molested her and pushed her away,” an officer said.

A PCR call was received by police around 12.50 am. “Before police could reach, the accused fled the spot. The man is admitted in ICU of Max Hospital, where his condition is said to be out of danger,” the officer said.

“We are saddened by the entire incident. While this happened when these delivery personnel were off duty, and they acted on their accord, we have zero tolerance towards unruly conduct and have suspended the concerned delivery partners for their alleged behaviour. We also offer our complete support to the authorities investigating this incident,” said an official spokesperson from Zomato.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App