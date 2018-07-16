Three-year-old ‘sexually assaulted’ in Greater noida school: Committee to probe if school followed safety requirements

The committee has been asked to submit its report in 15 days. (Representational Image) The committee has been asked to submit its report in 15 days. (Representational Image)

Following reports of the alleged sexual assault of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl at a prominent school in Greater Noida, the district magistrate (DM) of Gautam Budh Nagar has issued a notice stating that a committee will be set up to investigate if the school followed the stipulated safety requirements.

The child was allegedly assaulted on July 12 by the school’s swimming pool lifeguard.

According to official sources, the committee will constitute the committee comprising an official recommended by the district’s Chief Health Officer, a district school inspector, and officials from the regional transport and fire departments.

It has been mandated to enquire into and provide inputs on whether the school followed standard safety procedure and guidelines, whether CCTV cameras have been operational in all areas of the school, and whether review guidelines issued by the CBSE and the state government have been followed.

The committee has been asked to submit its report in 15 days.

The district magistrate also wrote a letter to principals of all schools in his jurisdiction, and called for a meeting with them on July 17 to find out if they are following the review guidelines.

