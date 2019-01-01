Three year old found dead: Police told us to look for her, filed complaint 9 hours later, says family

When a three-year-old girl went missing from her home on December 26, her parents spent two hours searching for her before they approached the local police station. Instead of registering a complaint, police allegedly told the parents to look for her themselves and come back later, the family alleged.

The parents spent the next six hours knocking on doors of houses and hitching bike rides to Haryana with their daughter’s photographs, till they gave up and approached police again. Close to nine hours later, police registered an FIR, around 7.45 pm, which states that the girl disappeared at 11 am.

She was found dead four days later, on December 30, right next to her house — her body stuffed in a gunny bag and throat slit.

Police have detained several people, with investigators claiming that one of them has been found with occult literature in his possession and that he may have killed the girl.

Denying the family’s claims, DCP (southwest) Devender Arya said there was no delay in registering the FIR: “We acted on the complaint when it was brought to our notice.”

Arya confirmed the recovery of occult literature from one of the accused. “It’s too soon to ascertain the reason behind the murder… No sexual assault has been detected. ”

In cases pertaining to missing children, as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2016, “When a complaint is received about a child who is missing, police shall register an FIR forthwith. The police shall inform the Child Welfare Police officer and forward the FIR to the Special Juvenile police unit for immediate action in tracing the child”.

Shashank Shekar, a Supreme Court advocate and a former member of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), said: “When a child goes missing, there is a golden hour in which the police has a chance to trace him/her… because after that, the child may leave the police jurisdiction. Police are also burdened in cases pertaining to missing children and they have to prepare photographs and notices, which takes time. But an FIR has to be immediately registered when parents file a complaint.”

The girl was last seen playing around her house in Kapashera around 10 am. Her mother was cleaning utensils and came out to find her daughter missing. “I searched for her for an hour; I went around at least two lanes looking for her… I even went to the local liquor store to ask if anyone saw her. Then I called my husband,” she said.

Her husband, who was at work, rushed home and looked for the girl before approaching Kapashera police station. “Police told us to look for my daughter. I did not argue and continued the search… I went to the police station in the evening and they filed my complaint,” the father claimed.

Local police then made over a thousand copies of her photos and distributed them in Haryana. Residents in the area were also questioned. When police checked CCTV footage from a camera in the area, they found that the girl never left the compound. “There are 35 rooms in the compound where the girl lives… all the residents were suspects,” said a police officer.

In the meantime, the family called their relatives and looked for the girl in abandoned plots, at under- construction buildings, parks, and even made announcements using a makeshift speaker. They also looked inside open sewers and drains, thinking she might have fallen in one. “We even went to Haryana and asked the local police station if they had seen spotted our girl,” the girl’s uncle said.

On Sunday, the family was sitting dejectedly outside their house when a relative decided to light a bonfire. He went to get some logs kept near the house when he felt his hands brush against a finger. “That’s when we found her body,” the father said.