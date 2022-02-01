Three wounded in road rage shooting in North Delhi: Police

Three men were shot during an incident of road rage in North Delhi late on Monday night, the police said. The incident occurred after a motorcyclist brushed past the two-wheeler of a 30-year-old businessman, causing minor damage, they added.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 9.30 pm when the complainant Mohd Shahid, who is in the automobile spare parts business, was returning home with his wife.

“Shahid was returning home at around 9.05 pm when his two-wheeler was hit by another motorcyclist, who stopped him and asked him to drive carefully. The other biker also asked him to pay for damage and he introduced himself as the relative of a registered criminal from Seelampur. He also made a call to his friends and they reached within 20 minutes on their three motorbikes,” a senior police officer said.

Police said around 30 local residents also came in support of Shahid. “After being seen, the group of eight men tried to escape in their vehicles, but before leaving, they opened fire to threaten the crowd. One of the bullets first hit Shahid’s younger brother, Mohd Abid, while the other two hit two passers-by, who came to support him,” an officer said.

After opening fire, they managed to escape from the spot and the local police were informed. Police said they have found the CCTV footage of the incident and are conducting raids to look for the accused.

When contacted, DCP (north district) Sagar Singh Kalsi, “We have registered an FIR and victims were shifted to the hospital where they are recuperating. We have recorded the statement of the complainant, Md Shahid, and after identifying all the accused, we are conducting raids to nab them.”