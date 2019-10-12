Three women arrested for robbing war veteran in Hauz Khas ATM

Eight days after a 76-year-old war veteran was robbed by two women inside an ATM kiosk in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas, police arrested the two accused along with a third woman, who were together involved in over four cases of theft in Delhi. Police said the women — Komal (35) and Seema (25), and their accomplice Sangeeta (30), hailing from Madhya Pradesh — would often target elderly people and women.

Advertising

On October 3, N K Mahajan was inside the ATM kiosk when the two women stole money from his pocket.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We received CCTV footage from the kiosk, which showed the two women. We started to look for similar cases and came across one from Kotla Mubarakpur. CCTV footage of the incident showed it was the same accused.”

Through their informers and their own officers, police received information about the women. “The narcotics squad found that the women were in a park in Pushp Vihar, following which a team rushed to the park and arrested them. We found that while Komal and Seema would go commit the thefts and the robberies, Sangeeta would stand guard,” said Thakur.

Advertising

During questioning, the accused women told police that they would come to Delhi and stay with their relatives. During the day, they would go to busy markets, ATM kiosks, banks and crowded places to target women and elderly people.

“The women would steal cash and/or jewellery from the victim’s purse or wallet and flee,” said Thakur.

Other than Hauz Khas and Kotla Mubarakpur, police found that the women were accused in cases of theft in Punjabi Bagh, GTB Enclave and Kotwali.