Three women allege harassment at Delhi’s GK II restaurant, probe on

Three women have alleged they were harassed by two men inside a restaurant in GK-II Saturday night, said police. According to police, one of the women posted the details of the alleged incident on social media, claiming that the accused passed vulgar comments at them.

Advertising

In her post, the woman alleged, “I went to the Sidecar diner with my two friends at 10.25 pm. There were two men sitting on the table behind us, one of them rested his arm on my chair. After I moved my chair, the other man pushed the chair aggressively. We went to their table and questioned them about their behaviour, after which they yelled at us and… made indecent remarks. Soon the manager came to us. He shifted the men to another section of the diner (sic).”

The woman further said that the men came back to the same table around five minutes later. She alleged that they sat there for another 20-25 minutes and “disturbed” her and her friends.

“My friend decided to call the police. As she picked up her phone to make the call, the men got up and left,” alleged the woman.

Meanwhile, an employee of the restaurant said the men were asked to leave the restaurant after the women complained about them.

“We have submitted the CCTV footage of the diner to police and given an official statement in the matter,” said the manager of the diner.

According to police, they received a call from a woman following which a complaint was filed. “We have registered a case under IPC sections 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty ) and 506 (criminal intimidation ). The accused will be arrested soon,” said Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South).