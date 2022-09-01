Triple joy: Three white tiger cubs born at Delhi zoo

Three white tiger cubs were born at the National Zoological Park in Delhi, to Sita, a white tigress, on August 24. The father, Vijay, is also a white tiger, according to a communication from the zoo.

The tigress and the cubs are doing fine, with the tigress nursing the cubs regularly and taking care of them, it said.

Three white tiger cubs were born at the Delhi zoo on August 24 pic.twitter.com/uyWe9DirNR — Express Delhi-NCR (@ieDelhi) September 1, 2022

According to the zoo officers, all cubs are white and their team is keeping a round-the-clock watch over the tigress and the cubs.

The National Zoological Park is one of the zoos that participate in the conservation breeding of tigers, and “the birth of the cubs is a big step in the direction”, said the zoo authorities.

“I am very happy to inform you about the birth of the three tiger cubs at the Delhi zoo. As you know, the Delhi zoo is one of the zoos that is actively involved in the conservation breeding of tigers. So, this is very good news for us. Almost after seven years, we have the successful birth of tiger cubs. The mother and the cubs are doing fine,” said Dharamdeo Rai, director, Delhi Zoo, in a video message.

“We are very hopeful that in the coming days, we will be able to make our visitors more aware of the importance of the role of wildlife for a balanced ecosystem and also about the role of zoos in wildlife conservation,” the statement said.

Earlier this year, the Delhi zoo witnessed the births of hog deer, sambar deer and blackbuck.