Three Ugandan witnesses untraced, Delhi court drops them from witness list in case against AAP MLA Somnath Bharti

A Delhi court has dropped three Ugandan nationals as witnesses after they remained untraced in a criminal case against AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, in which he was accused of allegedly undertaking a midnight raid on some Ugandan women in Khirki Extension.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta was informed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that their efforts to serve the summons upon the witnesses were fruitless and the witnesses could not be traced, despite best efforts. The court had also granted numerous opportunities to the prosecution to trace the witnesses, and also warned that if they could not be produced in the court on the next date of hearing, then they shall be dropped from the list of witnesses and the prosecution will not get any opportunity for their examination.

“More than two and half years have passed since the directions of predecessor court, however, prosecution has not been able to trace the abovesaid witnesses…In view of the report filed by MHA, and considering that numerous opportunities have already been granted to the prosecution to trace the…witnesses, this court does not deem it fit to grant any more opportunity to prosecution for tracing these witnesses,” the court said.