scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Three Ugandan witnesses untraced, Delhi court drops them from witness list in case against AAP MLA Somnath Bharti

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta was informed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that their efforts to serve the summons upon the witnesses were fruitless and the witnesses could not be traced, despite best efforts.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti (File)

A Delhi court has dropped three Ugandan nationals as witnesses after they remained untraced in a criminal case against AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, in which he was accused of allegedly undertaking a midnight raid on some Ugandan women in Khirki Extension.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta was informed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that their efforts to serve the summons upon the witnesses were fruitless and the witnesses could not be traced, despite best efforts. The court had also granted numerous opportunities to the prosecution to trace the witnesses, and also warned that if they could not be produced in the court on the next date of hearing, then they shall be dropped from the list of witnesses and the prosecution will not get any opportunity for their examination.

More from Delhi

“More than two and half years have passed since the directions of predecessor court, however, prosecution has not been able to trace the abovesaid witnesses…In view of the report filed by MHA, and considering that numerous opportunities have already been granted to the prosecution to trace the…witnesses, this court does not deem it fit to grant any more opportunity to prosecution for tracing these witnesses,” the court said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Executive Vs Judiciary’...Premium
UPSC Key- November 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Executive Vs Judiciary’...
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 05:15:01 am
Next Story

Assembly Session | Remarks on PM, Shah: BJP MLAs walk out, file complaint against TMC legislators

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close