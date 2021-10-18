Three teens drown while bathing in Yamuna

Three teenagers allegedly drowned in the Yamuna in Chhainsa village in Ballabgarh on Friday. Police said the body of one of the teenagers was recovered from a bridge near Mohna village on Saturday, while state disaster response force (SDRF) and police teams continued efforts to find the two remaining bodies.

Police said the incident was reported on Friday when Karan Singh, a resident of Mahipalpur, Delhi, had gone to the Chhainsa village, where the Yamuna passes from, for idol immersion. His two sons, Sumit (17), and Piyush (16), and several family members had accompanied him.

Kuldeep, station house officer (SHO), Chhainsa police station, Faridabad, said, “After the idol immersion, the two teenagers were having a bath in the river when one of them was swept away by the strong flow. He stepped into a ditch in the river and could not turn back as the current was strong. As he started to drown, his brother tried pulling him back, but he was also swept away. It all happened with a minute.”

Police said a cousin of the teenagers, identified as Anuj, 17, was also having a bath in the river. He noticed his brothers were drowning and jumped in to save his cousins, but he also drowned.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “For several hours on Friday, police continued to look for their bodies but could not locate them. Professional divers and SDRF teams were called and they were able to recover Sumit’s body on Saturday. At least 4 teams combed an area close to 40 km of the location Sunday to find the two remaining bodies.”