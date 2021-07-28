Three students move Delhi HC after Indraprastha University cancels admission over ‘fake documents’

The court gave GGSIPU lawyer Harsh Kaushik two days to check “whether, in fact, the material was put to the petitioners or not”. The matter has now been listed for July 20.(Source: IP University website)

Three students of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) have moved the Delhi High Court after their admission — along with that of 18 others — was cancelled by the varsity on June 14, allegedly over submission of “fake documents” during migration.

All 21 students had submitted documents stating they had migrated from Shillong’s William Carey University (WCU) to various colleges and institutes of GGSIPU in the second year of their course. However, on inspection, the university found that these students were allegedly never enrolled in WCU and that their marksheets and no objection certificates were fake.

In their writ petition, however, final semester B.Tech Computer Science students Dharmanshu Sharma, Kartikay Vats and Tanishq Harjani have pleaded innocence, stating they had paid a huge sum of money to an agency called ‘M/S Admission Techies Pvt. Ltd.’ in Nehru Place in 2017, which promised them that they can migrate from WCU to GGSIPU in their second year.

The trio claim they continued to attend first-year classes in institutes of GGSIPU while being admitted at WCU. While Sharma and Harjani were admitted to Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology (MAIT), Vats was admitted to Bharti Vidyapeeth College of Engineering (BVCOE).

In the writ petition, the trio, represented by advocates Vikas Nagwan and Manvi Rajvanshy, said the agency gave them “firm assurance… that they have tie-ups with top engineering colleges” affiliated with GGSIPU. Sharma and Harjani paid Rs 8.5 lakh each to the agency for their admission, while Vats paid Rs 4.5 lakh. They said directors from the agency also took them to meet the MAIT dean, “one by one, regarding their admission by way of migration”.

“Thereafter, the petitioners had completed their 1st and 2nd-semester classes… and even participated in extracurricular activities and various clubs at Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology, Delhi. During the 1st and 2nd semesters, the petitioners were issued documents such as ID card, library cards. The petitioners also went (on a) Goa trip organised by MAIT,” the petition said.

While Nagwan has argued that GGSIPU took action against the students without giving them notice or an opportunity to represent themselves, the university has said it gave them multiple opportunities to submit verified documents for migration.

After the first hearing in the matter, in his order dated July 12, Justice Prateek Jalan said GGSIPU’s “submissions are prima facie attractive”. “If indeed the petitioners have taken migration on the basis of a claim that they had been admitted to WCU, which WCU now denies, it may not be possible for GGSIPU to uphold the migration or to enter into an extensive fact-finding exercise to determine the correctness of the case of petitioners,” he said.

“However, for the present purposes, Mr Nagwan’s contention that the petitioners were not given notice and the material relied upon by GGSIPU against them is also of significance. However suspect the conduct of the petitioners, GGSIPU was required to put the material against petitioners to them, and to give them an opportunity to make their representations,” he added.

The court gave GGSIPU lawyer Harsh Kaushik two days to check “whether, in fact, the material was put to the petitioners or not”. The matter has now been listed for July 20.

GGSIPU PRO Nalini Ranjan refused to comment, saying the matter was sub-judice. MAIT dean (academics) said, “How could they have attended classes here in the first and second semester when they were admitted in Shillong? They came here only in the second year after getting NOC.” When asked about allegations of being issued ID card, library card and going on a college trip, the Dean said this was all “lies”.

BVCOE principal Dharmender Saini also denied the allegations. “There was no ID card issued from our side. That must be of some other college,” he said.