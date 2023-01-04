Three students injured in accident in Greater Noida on New Year’s Eve, one in coma

Days after three final-year engineering students were struck by a vehicle in Greater Noida on New Year’s Eve, the police are still on the hunt for the driver. One of the students, Sweety Kumari, is still under treatment at Kailash Hospital and is in a coma.

Issuing a statement regarding the accident, ADCP (Greater Noida) Dinesh Kumar Singh said, “At around 9 am near the Alpha-2 bus stand, four students were going towards the Delta sector. An unknown vehicle struck them from behind. Some people took them to hospital. Two of them had sustained simple injuries and have been discharged. One sustained severe injuries and is being treated in Kailash Hospital. Police officers have met her family members. An FIR has been registered at the Beta 2 police station and three teams have been deployed. CCTV footage is being examined.”

Speaking to The Indian Express about the incident, Sweety’s brother Santosh said, “She was going to go shopping for groceries with her friends… Then the four-wheeler hit them. Since then she has been in a coma. She has not spoken a single word, although she did move somewhat today. Doctors have told us that her condition will become clearer in four days.” He added, “Her injuries are very severe. One of her legs is broken in four places. She had to have an operation as there was bleeding inside the skull.”

Paying for the treatment has also not been easy, as their parents are farmers. They have already spent Rs 1 lakh, and are trying to crowdfund Rs 10 lakh on social media for Sweety’s treatment.

The FIR has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by endangering the life of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On Monday, the body of an unidentified woman was found in Greater Noida on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, apparently struck by a heavy vehicle.