Three run over by train in Gurgaon

August 17, 2022 2:05:55 am
Three carpenters were killed after being run over by a train on the railway tracks near Garhi Harsaru Monday evening. Police said the men – all hailing from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh – had gone for a walk on the railway tracks on their day off from work on account of Independence Day.
Police said the deceased have been identified as Saud Ahmed (19), Mohammad Faizan (19) and Mohammad Adil (20). The victims had come to Gurgaon a few years ago, and were working as carpenters at a construction site.
A railway police officer, said, “…A group of five workers decided to go for a stroll on railway tracks on their day off Monday evening. After some time, two from the group returned, while the three victims continued to walk along the tracks.” He said they saw an approaching train and jumped across to the other track, where another passenger train was coming from the opposite direction. “While changing the track, they did not notice the second train and were run over. All three died on the spot,” he said.
