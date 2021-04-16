Delhi: Three robbers arrested for holding man at gunpoint during night curfew in Bhajanpura

The bullets didn’t hit anyone and the robbers fell from their scooter. The men tried to run and once again fired at the police team.

The Delhi Police caught three robbers who were allegedly threatening a man at gunpoint during the night curfew in Northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura. The local Station House Officer and his staff were “enforcing” curfew in the area when they found the accused trying to rob a person.

Police said the men tried to escape and later opened fire at the police deployed at the picket. After a brief exchange of fire, the accused were arrested.

Sanjay Kumar Sain, DCP (Northeast) said his staff was on duty at 11.50 pm on Thursday when they found three men on a scooter with a weapon. “The accused were trying to rob a person near a temple. When they saw the police team, they tried to escape on their scooter but were chased by the police and reached a picket point. The staff at the picket also tried to stop them but they opened fire at the policemen,” said the DCP.

The bullets didn’t hit anyone and the robbers fell from their scooter. The men tried to run and once again fired at the police team.

Police said two personnel who were chasing the robbers retaliated by firing at them. One of the accused, identified as Sabir Kumar (30) was shot in the leg.

Two other accused- Ravi Sharma (32) and Zuber (22) were overpowered and arrested. The men were booked under sections of attempt to murder, assault on a public servant and Arms Act.

During the interrogation, police found Sabir is involved in over 25 cases of robbery and Arms Act. He also jumped parole last year. His associates are also involved in multiple cases of snatching, robbery and the Arms Act.