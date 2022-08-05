Three rob jewellery shop at gunpoint in Gurgaon

August 5, 2022 11:28:01 am
Three unidentified armed men allegedly robbed a jewellery shop at gunpoint in Gurgaon’s Sector 5 area on Thursday afternoon, police said, adding that the accused are yet to be arrested.
According to the police, the incident took place around 3 pm when the jewellery shop owner was alone in his shop located on Sheetla Mata Road.
Police said they have recovered CCTV footage of the robbery from a camera in the shop and are trying to identify the robbers. According to the police, after entering the shop, two accused jumped across the counter while the third accused closed the shop shutter. After a few minutes, the three decamped with gold and silver jewellery, and some cash, police said.
The shop owner, requesting anonymity, said, “On Thursday, around 3.15 pm, three people carrying a pistol and a knife entered the shop and robbed jewellery and cash. They did not say anything. They barged into the shop and asked for jewellery and cash to be put into a bag, which they quickly collected and escaped.”
Yashbir Singh, the station house officer at Sector 5 police station, said, “The exact amount of cash and jewellery stolen is yet to be ascertained. We are conducting raids to arrest the robbers.”
Police said they suspect that the accused had parked their getaway vehicle in the market nearby.
An FIR was registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station, police said.
