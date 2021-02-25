Three rabi crops see record high production in 2020-21: Centre

Releasing the 2nd Advance Estimates of Production of Foodgrains for 2020-21, the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare pegged the production of wheat at an all-time high of 109.24 million tonnes. (Express Photo)

With the production of at least three rabi crops— wheat, gram, and rapeseed & mustard — pegged at a record high during crop year 2020-21, the government may face challenges on the procurement front.

Releasing the 2nd Advance Estimates of Production of Foodgrains for 2020-21, the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare pegged the production of wheat at an all-time high of 109.24 million tonnes during the current crop year (July-June), which is 1.28 per cent higher than the previous high of 107.86 million tonnes in 2019-20.

The production of gram is estimated to be 11.62 million tonnes, which is higher than the 11 million of the last year. So far, the highest production of gram was 11.38 million tonnes, recorded in 2017-18. The production of rapeseed and mustard is also expected to reach 10.42 million tonnes in the current crop year. The previous high (9.36 million tonnes) was achieved the last year.

According to the ministry, the overall foodgrain production is estimated to reach an all-time high of 303.34 million tonnes, 1.96 per cent higher than the previous 297.5 million tonnes recorded last year.

“The second advance estimates of production of major crops reveal a record production of 303.34 million tonnes of food grains, which clearly outlines the tireless hard work of farmers, research by agricultural scientists, and farmer-friendly policies of the Central Government. All-round agricultural reforms will also benefit the country in the long run,” the Ministry said in statement.

The total production of rice during 2020-21 is estimated at a record 120.32 million tonnes, it said.

During the current year, the total production of pulses is estimated at 24.42 million tonnes. The total oilseeds production in the country during 2020-21 is estimated at record 37.31 million tonnes, higher by 4.09 million tonnes than 2019-20, the Ministry said.

Sugarcane production is estimated at 397.66 million tonnes during 2020-21. Production of Cotton is estimated at 36.54 million bales (of 170 kg each) in 2020-21, the ministry said.