Three private schools and a bank gets bomb threat emails in Delhi

Three private schools and the Axis Bank Barakhamba branch received bomb threat emails, prompting authorities to check the premises. However, nothing suspicious has been recovered so far.
According to an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the first call was received by Army Public School in Delhi Cantt at 8.20 am, the second from Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar at 8.36 am, Meera Public School in Janakpuri at 8.45 am and Axis Bank’s Barakhamba Branch at 9.48 am.
The fire department officials, along with the Bomb Detection Team (BDT), Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and Dog Squad, reached the school and conducted the checking, the official said.
Last month, several Delhi schools received bomb threat emails thrice. However, all were declared a hoax after checking.
On February 13, around a dozen schools, including Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate, Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gole Market, and Delhi Tamil Education Association on Pusa Road received bomb threat emails.
The Delhi Secretariat, assembly and its speaker office and two city schools also received bomb threat emails last month.
Sources said the threatening emails had mentioned the phrase ‘Delhi banega Khalistan (Delhi will become Khalistan)’, before going on to allege that there would be blasts in Delhi Army School, Red Fort and Metros in the next three days.
On February 9, around 12 schools, including Delhi Public School, Bal Bharati in Rohini and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, received a bomb threat email, which was later declared a hoax.
On January 29, at least eight schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails from an unknown person, who used a VPN to send the emails. Most earlier email threats remain unsolved by the police.
