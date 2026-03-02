Three private schools and a bank gets bomb threat emails in Delhi

Three private schools and the Axis Bank Barakhamba branch received bomb threat emails, prompting authorities to check the premises. However, nothing suspicious has been recovered so far.

According to an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the first call was received by Army Public School in Delhi Cantt at 8.20 am, the second from Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar at 8.36 am, Meera Public School in Janakpuri at 8.45 am and Axis Bank’s Barakhamba Branch at 9.48 am.

The fire department officials, along with the Bomb Detection Team (BDT), Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and Dog Squad, reached the school and conducted the checking, the official said.