Three of gang held after exchange of fire with cops

Three members of an inter-state gang were arrested after an exchange of fire with police near Bajghera in the early hours of Saturday. A police official sustained injuries while two accused managed to escape.

The incident was reported around 1 am when crime branch officials were inspecting vehicles in Sector 114 following a tip-off that at least four criminals from Delhi were headed to Gurgaon in a Mahindra Thar to potentially commit a crime.

Police barricaded the area and started inspecting vehicles. Around 1 am, a Thar without a registration number plate was seen approaching the barricade.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurgaon Police, said, “Police asked the driver to slow down, but the vehicle picked up speed. The driver rammed the car into the barricade. A head constable fell down and suffered a minor injury on his right foot. All the accused alighted from the vehicle and ran.”

Police said the man, who was seated on the co-driver’s seat, pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at the police, one of which hit the windshield of a police car. Police fired in retaliation and after a brief chase, three were arrested, while two managed to escape taking advantage of the dark, said police.

Sources said the accused were involved in at least a dozen criminal cases including murder, loot, robbery and theft in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dara Singh, Amit alias Meeta and Abhinav Sharma alias Chunnu — all from Najafgarh. A pistol, an empty cartridge, a live round and a car were recovered from their possession. Police said that a prima facie probe has found that the accused had two FIRs registered against them in Manesar and Kherki Daula in Gurgaon since June 2021.