Three of family stabbed to death inside Delhi residence

The lone survivor claimed that he was attacked on the head and lost consciousness, police said. (representative image) The lone survivor claimed that he was attacked on the head and lost consciousness, police said. (representative image)

Three members of a family were found stabbed to death inside their house in Vasant Kunj area on Wednesday morning. The deceased have been identified as Mithilesh, his wife Siya Devi (35), and daughter, Neha (15). The lone survivor, Mithilesh’s son Suraj, claims that he was attacked on the head and lost consciousness, police said.

According to police, the deceased persons were stabbed multiple times with a knife. Their bodies have been taken to a local hospital for their postmortem.

Mithilesh used to work as a private contractor in the locality and was also reportedly linked with an outfit of the Lodi community.

His wife used to work in a local NGO while the son was pursuing a course in BTech from a private university in Gurgaon the daughter, on the other hand, was in class 10.

Heavy police deployment was around the crime spot as senior police officers from the crime branch also visited the site.

The incident took place around 4:30 am in the morning. The neighbours claimed that they did not hear any commotion when the murder took place.

Early morning around 4:30 am they spotted Suraj hanging on the balcony crying for help and also reportedly threw the keys from the balcony to the neighbours to open the house. “The boy was hysterical and completely nervous he kept saying that father is dead and mother has been murdered please help us,” said NP Singh, a neighbour.

Suraj has reportedly told investigators that the attackers had come and hit him on the head following which he lost consciousness and woke up to find his parents stabbed to death.

Family members of the deceased have said the family was not involved in any financial dispute that they know of.

The senior police officers including the DCP (south-west) Devender Arya had visited the spot, while Suraj was questioned inside his house following which he was whisked away by the police. His neighbours then patted his back saying everything would be alright.

The police are still investigating whether this was a robbery attempt, as claimed by Suraj, or whether any foul play was involved.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd