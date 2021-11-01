scorecardresearch
Monday, November 01, 2021
Three of family killed after canter rams into auto-rickshaw on Gurgaon-Alwar highway

The accident happened near Malab village in Haryana's Nuh district on Sunday evening and the truck driver escaped from the spot. Three others of the family were seriously injured.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
November 1, 2021 11:54:37 am
gurgaon alwar highway, gurgaon accident, delhi newsAccording to the police, the deceased have been identified as Jamsheeda, 27, her sister-in-law Mumtaz, 26, and Mumtaz's two-year-old daughter.

Three members of a family were killed and three others seriously injured after a canter truck allegedly rammed into their auto-rickshaw on Gurgaon-Alwar highway (NH-248 A) near Malab village in Haryana’s Nuh district on Sunday evening, said the police.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Jamsheeda, 27, her sister-in-law Mumtaz, 26, and Mumtaz’s two-year-old daughter. The police said the incident was reported around 6 pm when nine members of a family were returning to their house in Kulawat village, Alwar after visiting a family member in Nuh.

A police officer said, “The family rented an auto-rickshaw and were going towards Alwar when a speeding canter, coming from Nuh side, rammed into the auto-rickshaw. Three people, including a minor, were killed on the spot while six others, who were injured, were rushed to the government medical college in Nalhar. Among the injured, three persons were referred to a hospital in Delhi for treatment.” The auto-rickshaw driver suffered minor injuries and is being questioned.

The police said the condition of three persons, who were undergoing treatment in Delhi, was critical. The truck driver escaped from the spot. The police have registered an FIR against him and are searching for him.

Rashid, 30, the complainant, said that the family had come to visit his maternal grandmother two days ago and were returning yesterday. “The impact of the collision was such that the auto-rickshaw was completely mangled. The canter driver was trying to overtake, which caused the accident. My wife, sister-in-law and her daughter died on the spot. Other members were referred to a hospital in Delhi,” he said.

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 279, 337, 427 and 304-A at Sadar Nuh police station on Sunday night, said the police.

