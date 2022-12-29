Three of family held for rape, forced religious conversion bid in Noida

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police arrested a 30-year-old man Thursday for allegedly raping a woman and attempting to forcefully convert her religion. Along with him, police also charged two of his relatives under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

The accused identified as Intezar (30), his father Abbas Ali (52) and brother Suhail (24) have been arrested.

ADCP (Central) Saad Miya Khan said, “The complainant said she met Intezar at a local gym. He initially hid his name and identified himself as Sonu. The victim has also said that he raped her.”

The woman alleged in her complaint that after she had come to know Intezar under the guise of Sonu, she had once visited him at his flat where he had raped her after drugging her juice. After he had promised to marry her, she started working at a gym he owned.

Later on, she overheard a phone conversation and found out that his real name was Intezar. She said they got into an argument over this and alleged that she was beaten up. She also alleged the involvement of his brother and father in trying to convert her religion.

Police said an FIR has been filed under IPC sections 376 (rape), 323 (assault), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (party to criminal conspiracy) as well as provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Earlier this month, a man was arrested in Greater Noida under charges of rape and religious conversion when it was found that he had allegedly concealed his identity.