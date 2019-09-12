Three Noida cops suspended for ‘aiding gambling’

Three policemen were suspended Wednesday for allegedly allowing gambling to take place in Noida’s Sector 49. The accused, Baraula chowki in-charge Neeraj Kumar and constables Abid Hussain and Neeraj Kumar, were allegedly found aiding illegal activities for the last one-and-a-half years.

“A raid was conducted on August 27 and a group of people were found gambling and carrying out other illegal activities. Eleven people were arrested. During investigation, the role of the policemen came to light. After an enquiry was conducted, it was found that the policemen allegedly let the activities go on. They have been suspended with immediate effect,” said Vaibhav Krishna, SSP, Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to police, the raid was conducted at a flat in Baraula village from where Rs 1 lakh in cash and playing cards were recovered. Locals and the accused alleged that the local police booth had been informed, but no action had been taken.

Over last six months, several Gautam Budh Nagar officers have been suspended on charges ranging from corruption to negligence of duty.

In May, the station house in-charge of Expressway police station was suspended for allegedly allowing an illegal rave party to be held in a Sector 122 farmhouse.

Last month, the SHO of Jewar police station was suspended for allegedly accepting bribes from the sand mafia.