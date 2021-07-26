Three new parking lots to ease parking woes in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area

There has been a major shortage of parking space in the area and these projects are expected to ease parking woes. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

As part of the plan to decongest the Sadar Bazar area, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has planned parking projects at the old deputy commissioner office building, the old slaughterhouse (Idgah), and Qutub Road.

A senior official of the North MCD said that the Qutub Road project will be on a 1,200-square-metre plot.

Area councilor Jai Prakash said the parking lot will have space for around 180 cars and is expected to be completed in a year.

The second one is planned at the old slaughterhouse complex, where Delhi Metro is expected to issue tender for construction of two underground Metro stations, he said.

This project will have space for 3,200 vehicles on a 26,200-square-metre plot, he added.

The third one is a 1,500-sq-metre open site at the old DC office building by the North MCD plans. This place will accommodate 240 vehicles, Prakash said.

There has been a major shortage of parking space in the area and these projects are expected to ease parking woes.

“It will help traders and buyers coming in large numbers to the markets in Sadar Bazaar and adjoining areas,” said Prakash.