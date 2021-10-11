Three more smart villages to come up in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida Authority will be issuing tenders for development of three more smart villages.

According to officials, 14 villages in Greater Noida will be transformed into ‘smart’ ones as per the GNIDA scheme. The formalities of the tender for the execution of the scheme will be completed by next month, the officials added.

“There are 124 villages in the Greater Noida area. We are carrying out the development process at a fast pace. In the first phase, 14 villages will be transformed. Tenders for other villages have already been issued. From dedicated water supply to sewer lines and Wi-Fi systems, many aspects will be covered under the scheme,” Narendra Bhooshan, the CEO of GNIDA, said

The contracts have been issued for Sadullapur, Tilpata and Aminabad. The cost of developing the three villages will be approximately Rs 10 crore, while the total projected expenditure for the 14 villages is about Rs 150 crore, officials informed.

The development prorgamme itself will take place in two phases. In the first phase, projects focusing on infrastructure will be executed. The selected agency will work on providing fixed water supply to houses apart from laying robust sewer lines which will be connected to the authority’s main sewage treatment plant. The roads will also be repaired and more street lights will be installed in the given area.

In the second phase, a library has been sanctioned for each village and Wi-Fi will be provided to the residents. Training centres for youngsters will come up in each village where career-oriented skill sets will be taught as per the government’s mandate. Apart from these, sports grounds will be created, and solar panels and street furniture will be provided to the villages.