Three more dengue deaths in Delhi, cases cross 2,700

Delhi has seen three more deaths due to dengue, including two minors, and over 2,700 cases, according to the report released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday.

This takes the total number of fatalities to nine – the highest number of deaths due to dengue recorded in a year since 2017, when the cumulative death count officially reported was 10. Among the victims are a 63-year-old resident of Rohini, a 12-year-old boy from Deoli, and a three-year-old girl from Badarpur.

Of the 2,708 cases, 1,171 fresh cases were logged in the last one week alone. According to the report, the total cases recorded this season till November 6 is the highest count since 2018 for the same period.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water while that of malaria thrive even in dirty water. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December. Schools, unauthorised colonies, and construction sites are among the hotspots for mosquito breeding condition in Delhi, senior officials of the civic bodies said.