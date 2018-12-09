Three more arrested in Gurgaon minor’s ‘gangrape’

Eight days after a 13-year-old girl from Faridabad registered a case with police, alleging a neighbour and four other men had sexually assaulted her on two occasions last month, police have arrested three people for the crime, including the main accused. One person, involved in the first incident of sexual assault, wherein the teenager had allegedly been abducted from her neighbourhood in an auto and gangraped by three men inside the vehicle in an isolated area, had already been arrested on Monday. That incident took place on November 11, said police.

The second incident took place on November 30, when the neighbour, who is the main accused, climbed a ladder and allegedly entered the first-floor bedroom, where the victim was sleeping, through the window. He then allegedly tied a cloth around her mouth, took her down the ladder, and put her into a car waiting downstairs, inside which an accomplice was already seated.

The duo then took the girl to an isolated area where they allegedly took turns sexually assaulting her before returning her to her home around 5 am.

“The three arrested men include the main accused, who is married and works as a shopkeeper. Of the other two, one drives a canter, while the other is a taxi driver,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

“One of the accused is still absconding. We are conducting investigations to track him down and nab him,” said PRO Singh.