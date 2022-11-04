scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Three months after offline classes, Jamia approves reopening of hostels

Though the vice-chancellor has approved the opening process, hostels are only likely to be available to students in the next semester

Jamia Milia IslamiaOn Thursday, the registrar issued a notice stating that the vice-chancellor has approved the opening process of all hostels “where the renovation work has been completed be started immediately”. (File)

More than three months after offline classes began for all students, Jamia Millia Islamia In Delhi has decided to make its hostel facilities available.

The university had shifted back to offline classes for all students, except those in the first year, on July 18 and classes for first-year students started on August 1. However, the hostels had continued to remain closed with the administration citing renovation and construction work after the long pandemic closure.

On Thursday, the registrar issued a notice stating that the vice-chancellor has approved the opening process of all hostels “where the renovation work has been completed be started immediately”.

However, this does not mean that the hostels will be available to students immediately as these are only likely to be available to them in the next semester.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines, may pause march, open space to def...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines, may pause march, open space to def...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

“All Provosts of Hall of Boys’ and Girls’ Residences are requested to start the process of renewal/new allotment in a time bound manner so that students may use the hostel facilities after winter vacation,” read the notice.

More from Delhi

In the case of first-year students, classes after the winter vacation will start on January 2, 2023.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 10:50:57 am
Next Story

Winter care: Keep dry skin woes away with this expert-approved guide

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement