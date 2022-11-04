Three months after offline classes, Jamia approves reopening of hostels

More than three months after offline classes began for all students, Jamia Millia Islamia In Delhi has decided to make its hostel facilities available.

The university had shifted back to offline classes for all students, except those in the first year, on July 18 and classes for first-year students started on August 1. However, the hostels had continued to remain closed with the administration citing renovation and construction work after the long pandemic closure.

On Thursday, the registrar issued a notice stating that the vice-chancellor has approved the opening process of all hostels “where the renovation work has been completed be started immediately”.

However, this does not mean that the hostels will be available to students immediately as these are only likely to be available to them in the next semester.

“All Provosts of Hall of Boys’ and Girls’ Residences are requested to start the process of renewal/new allotment in a time bound manner so that students may use the hostel facilities after winter vacation,” read the notice.

In the case of first-year students, classes after the winter vacation will start on January 2, 2023.