scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 27, 2022
Must Read

Three men steal over 40 luxury cars, held

Police said that they would then format the software and install another, allowing them to create new keys for stolen vehicles. They would then park the cars in areas without CCTV coverage. The vehicles would then be sold in Meerut and Rajasthan, police said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 28, 2022 5:21:00 am
Rajasthan Police, SDelhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News outhwest Delhi,According to Manoj C, DCP Southwest Delhi, seven cars including three Hyundai Creta have been recovered so far. The accused have allegedly stolen more than 40 cars from various parts of Delhi-NCR since April this year.

Three men have been arrested for allegedly stealing multiple luxury cars using sophisticated hacking devices, police said. Two accused, identified as Uttam Nagar residents Manish Rao and Jagdeep Sharma, were arrested while attempting to sell a stolen car. The third accused, identified as Meerut native Aas Mohammed, was allegedly the primary seller. All the accused have a criminal record.

According to police, the accused who allegedly belong to the Ravi Uttam Nagar gang would unlock luxury cars with a hacking device and GPS jammers to ensure that the stolen cars could not be tracked.

Police said that they would then format the software and install another, allowing them to create new keys for stolen vehicles. They would then park the cars in areas without CCTV coverage. The vehicles would then be sold in Meerut and Rajasthan, police said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to Manoj C, DCP Southwest Delhi, seven cars including three Hyundai Creta have been recovered so far. The accused have allegedly stolen more than 40 cars from various parts of Delhi-NCR since April this year.

Best of Express Premium

Jathedar of Akal Takht wants harmonium replaced from Gurbani sangeet; but...Premium
Jathedar of Akal Takht wants harmonium replaced from Gurbani sangeet; but...
UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...Premium
UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...Premium
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...Premium
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Delhi

Two pistols and ammunition have also been recovered, along with assorted hacking devices, toolkits, and thirty car keys.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement