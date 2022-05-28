Three men steal over 40 luxury cars, held

Three men have been arrested for allegedly stealing multiple luxury cars using sophisticated hacking devices, police said. Two accused, identified as Uttam Nagar residents Manish Rao and Jagdeep Sharma, were arrested while attempting to sell a stolen car. The third accused, identified as Meerut native Aas Mohammed, was allegedly the primary seller. All the accused have a criminal record.

According to police, the accused who allegedly belong to the Ravi Uttam Nagar gang would unlock luxury cars with a hacking device and GPS jammers to ensure that the stolen cars could not be tracked.

Police said that they would then format the software and install another, allowing them to create new keys for stolen vehicles. They would then park the cars in areas without CCTV coverage. The vehicles would then be sold in Meerut and Rajasthan, police said.

According to Manoj C, DCP Southwest Delhi, seven cars including three Hyundai Creta have been recovered so far. The accused have allegedly stolen more than 40 cars from various parts of Delhi-NCR since April this year.

Two pistols and ammunition have also been recovered, along with assorted hacking devices, toolkits, and thirty car keys.