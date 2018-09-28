Three men steal laptops, watch from PG at Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar

Three men broke into a residential flat in Laxmi Nagar and stole valuables worth thousands on Sunday morning. The burglary was recorded in the building’s CCTV.

The rented flat is occupied by two college students who were asleep when the incident took place. Sanyam Agarwal, one of the students, said, “Three men entered my PG around 9am September 23 and went to every floor checking each flat. My roommate and I were asleep when they came into our room and took away my laptop bag. A few minutes later, they returned to the room and stole another laptop and a watch.”

“The thieves also took a mobile phone and a wallet from the guard room while leaving,” Sanyam said.

An FIR has been lodged in the nearby Shakurpur police station in this regard. “We are yet to identify the men seen in the footage. Investigations are underway,” investigating officer P Chaklesh said.

