Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Three men pose as police officers, steal $1,800 from two Kenyan brothers in Gurgaon

According to the police the Kenyan nationals arrived in Gurgaon on January 1 for medical treatment and were staying near a private hospital in Sector 52. The police are checking CCTV cameras in the area to trace the car used by suspects.

According to the police, the incident took place Sunday night when Suleiman and his brother Abdihakim Abdullahi - who hail from Wajir in Kenya - were returning to their guest house in Koyal Vihar Sector 52 after shopping at a nearby market. (Representational image)
Three men pose as police officers, steal $1,800 from two Kenyan brothers in Gurgaon
Three unidentified men posing as police officers intercepted two Kenyan brothers who had come to Gurgaon for treatment and allegedly stole $1,800 from them, police said Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place Sunday night when Suleiman and his brother Abdihakim Abdullahi – who hail from Wajir in Kenya – were returning to their guest house in Koyal Vihar Sector 52 after shopping at a nearby market.

In the police complaint, Suleiman said, “When we reached the service road near our hotel, three men who had parked their car next to a plot, intercepted us. The trio claimed to be policemen and stopped us for frisking. One of the accused took our bag and gave it to an aide, who was sitting in the car, for checking.”

The police said the complainant alleged that the accused stole $1,800 from the bag and escaped in the car.

A team of officials from Sector 53 police station rushed to the spot upon receiving information about the incident from the police control room around 10.50 pm.

“The Kenyan nationals had arrived in Gurgaon on January 1 for medical treatment and had taken up accommodation near a private hospital in Sector 52. According to the complaint, three men impersonated police officers and stole cash from them on the pretext of frisking them and checking their documents,” said a police officer.

The investigators are checking if the accused were part of a gang that poses as police officers and targets foreign nationals. “We are checking CCTV cameras in the area to trace the car used by suspects. A probe has been initiated,” the officer said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 379 (theft), 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 53 police station, said the police.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 11:52 IST
