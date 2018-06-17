Three men held for murder, had robbed hundreds

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a man in Haryana, police said. The men — Mohammad Alam, Parnav Kumar and Praveen — have also been accused of drugging and robbing passengers who used to board their private taxis, said a police officer. According to police, the accused have been involved in more than hundred such incidents.

The accused used to work with a tour and travels agency in Rohini, said DCP (North) Jatin Narwal. “They used to give their passengers cold drinks laced with sedatives and had also procured weapons to threaten passengers. One of their associates, Raja Kumar, had an argument with them and left the gang,” the DCP said.

“In May, they called Raja on the pretext of a tour in Haryana. When he arrived, they strangulated him. The body was dumped at a canal in Palwal. The identity of the dead was later ascertained,” Narwal said.

“When the three accused spotted a police team, they tried to flee from the spot by brandishing weapons. They were caught after a brief shootout in which a police constable was injured,” the DCP said. Three countrymade pistols were recovered from them along with their Chevrolet Beat car, the officer added. The accused were arrested on Saturday, after police received a tip-off that they would come near ISBT Faridabad bus stand.

