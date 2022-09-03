scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

3 men arrested for stealing 2,400 grams gold from train passenger

According to Harendra Singh, DCP (Railways), “From the interrogation, it transpired that five other people had come to Delhi for the theft.” Police said the remaining accused were absconding despite raids at their hideouts.

arrestedPolice said that a Varanasi-based jeweller was robbed on August 21, on the train from Delhi to Varanasi. (Representative image)

Three men were arrested from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh on August 28 by Railway Police for allegedly stealing 2,400 grams of gold from a train passenger. Police identified the accused as Ramesh (34), a goldsmith, Mukesh Yadav (21) and Kamlesh Singh (55).

Police said that 756 grams of gold was recovered from the accused, of which 108 grams had been melted down.

Police said that a Varanasi-based jeweller was robbed on August 21, on the train from Delhi to Varanasi. After about 20 minutes of boarding, he went to the restroom, and on his return, was informed by a co-passenger that someone had taken away his bag which contained the gold jewellery.

Based on the jeweller’s complaint, a case was filed under IPC section 379 (punishment for theft).

The police said they analysed CCTV footage from over 100 cameras in the Chandni Chowk area in Delhi, where the jeweller had bought the ornaments. Five suspects were seen trailing the victim. Call records were analysed, according to police, and the location of the suspects was narrowed down to Azamgarh and Varanasi in UP. The three accused were arrested following a prolonged search.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 08:29:12 am
