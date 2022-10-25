scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Three labourers killed after train runs over them in Northwest Delhi

According to the DCP, all three were labourers in the Badli industrial area, and they had been living in rented accommodation in Siraspur.

The DCP said the relatives of the victims have been contacted, and the bodies were shifted to the Subzi Mandi Mortuary. (File photo)

Three labourers were run over and killed by a train between Holambi and Badli Monday evening in Delhi’s Northwest District while trying to cross the railway tracks, police said. The victims, aged 19-21, were identified as Mohammed Hafiz, Mohammed Shahrukh, who were relatives, and Riyazul.

Hareesh H P, DCP (Railways), said, “Badli station informed around 5.30 pm that three people were run over between Badli yard and Holambi, and their bodies were found lying at some distance away from the station towards Holambi.”

He said the three were returning home from a nearby park with a fourth labourer who also lived and worked with them. They saw a train coming towards the track they were crossing, while another train was moving on the next track.

The three tried to move out of the way of the train but were struck and killed. The fourth survived as he sat down between the two tracks.

The DCP said the relatives of the victims have been contacted, and the bodies were shifted to the Subzi Mandi Mortuary. No foul play was suspected, and police are carrying out proceedings under section 174 CrPC.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 06:42:17 pm
